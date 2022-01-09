Andhra Pradesh

Stone laid for two 50-bed hospitals in Chittoor

Dy. CMs K. Narayanaswamy and Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas at the stone-laying function at Karveti Nagaram in Chittoor district.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Kalattur Narayanaswamy on Saturday laid foundation stones for two 50-bed hospitals of Andhra Pradesh Vaidhya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) at Penumuru and Karveti Nagaram mandal headquarters.

₹13.05 cr. sanctioned

The State government has sanctioned an amount of ₹13.05 crore each for the two hospitals, and the projects are estimated to be completed within next 15 months.

Addressing medical and paramedical staff at Karveti Nagaram, Mr. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who also holds the portfolio of health and family welfare, said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to bolstering the medical and health facilities, with focus on the rural areas.

He said that the two hospitals, with modern facilities such as advanced diagnostic labs, operation theatres, and expert medical fraternity, coming up in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency would go a long way in serving the rural poor.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Ministers unveiled the statues of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy at Penumuru and Karveti Nagaram.


