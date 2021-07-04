Stone laid for linking Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari water projects

Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and MLA P. Dwarakanatha Reddy performing puja before laying stone for linking HNSS and GNSS projects, at Mulakalacheruvu in Chittoor district on Sunday.

CHITTOOR

04 July 2021 23:44 IST

‘It will help meet the drinking and irrigation needs of Chittoor and Kadapa districts’

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday laid the stone for the ₹4,373-crore works for linking the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) water projects at Nayanicheruvu tank in Mulakalacheruvu mandal of Tamballapalle constituency, about 150 km from here.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the mega venture of providing drinking and irrigation water to the Chittoor and Kadapa districts was planned to be completed by 2024, but it might be executed a year ahead of the schedule.

The Minister said the project envisaged pumping of water to Nayanicheruvu from the Gandikota reservoir in Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district by linking the HNSS-GNSS schemes.

“The objective is to provide 20 tmcft water to Chittoor and Kadapa districts for 120 days in a year. For this, a 79-km pipeline will be laid from Kalivetivagu in Chakrayapeta mandal,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said. He said the project would benefit thousands of farmers of both the districts. He said works on the Punganur and Kuppam canals would also be expedited.

Earlier, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Tamballapalle MLA P. Dwarakanatha Reddy, along with officials and local YSRCP leaders, performed special puja at the venue where the stone was laid.