Stone laid for JNTUK Narasaraopet campus building

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the building of University College of Engineering of the JNTU, Kakinada at Narasaraopet in Guntur district, via video link from his office at Tadepalli on Monday.

“The establishment of a campus of the technological university will usher in changes in the backward areas of Palnadu, turning the region into an educational hub,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the programme.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to provide the best facilities for technical education across the State, he said the Narasaraopet campus would go a long way to fulfil the need for quality technical education in Palnadu region.

“The government is in the process of sanctioning ₹80 crore for the college this year and another ₹40 crore next year. Plans are afoot to complete the construction of the building by the next year,’’ said the Chief Minister.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu urged the Chief Minister to fill up the vacant posts in the Narasaraopet campus. He said some of the faculty members have left the jobs. “There were only 30 faculty members while 80 posts are lying vacant,” said Mr. Krishnadevarayulu.

Mr. Jagan said the government has given the nod for filling up 1,100 vancant posts in colleges and universities including the JNTUK’s Narasaraopet campus.

Minister for Housing and district in charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Guntur Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar and others were present on the occasion.