Andhra Pradesh

Stone laid for govt. polytechnic in E.G.

B.C Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna performing bhumi puja for a Government Polytechnic at Narasaraopeta village in East Godavari district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a government polytechnic at Narasaraopeta village in Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in the district.

Addressing the villagers after performing the bhumi puja, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government was committed to building the polytechnic at a cost of ₹8 crore to help students in rural areas get better access to technical education.

The nearest government polytechnic was in Kakinada, which was more than 30 km away from Ramachandrapuram, he said.

“The construction of the college buildings will continue despite a few technical and other hurdles. The college will attract students from across the Konaseema region and the Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment,” he said.

The Minister promised to develop a beautiful campus and enquired about the building design with the officials concerned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 12:58:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/stone-laid-for-govt-polytechnic-in-eg/article36312409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY