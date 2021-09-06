Stone laid for govt. polytechnic in E.G.

College will be built overcoming technical hurdles, says Minister

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a government polytechnic at Narasaraopeta village in Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency in the district.

Addressing the villagers after performing the bhumi puja, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government was committed to building the polytechnic at a cost of ₹8 crore to help students in rural areas get better access to technical education.

The nearest government polytechnic was in Kakinada, which was more than 30 km away from Ramachandrapuram, he said.

“The construction of the college buildings will continue despite a few technical and other hurdles. The college will attract students from across the Konaseema region and the Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment,” he said.

The Minister promised to develop a beautiful campus and enquired about the building design with the officials concerned.