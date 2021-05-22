Stone laid for five health centres in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

22 May 2021 00:00 IST

In a major development towards improving the health infrastructure in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has decided to build five urban health centres with a financial outlay of ₹4 crore.

MP M. Gurumoorthy, MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha and MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha participated in the ground breaking ceremony here on Friday for the construction of the centres coming up at Tirumala Reddy Nagar, Madhava Nagar, Auto Nagar, Tata Nagar and Muthyala Reddy Palle (old Panchayat office) under the National Health Mission.

Government land was identified for their construction and the proposal was forwarded to the State and Central governments, which gave the nod. “While there are already eight such centres, construction of these additional five will ensure that any denizen can reach a health centre within fifteen minutes of walk,” observed Mr. Gireesha.

The centres will have the all essential equipment and medicines to cater to the basic needs of pregnant women, children and senior citizens.