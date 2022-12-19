Stone laid for development works worth ₹400 crore at Ruia hospital in Tirupati

December 19, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The foundation stone for strengthening medical infrastructure worth ₹400 crore at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) here was laid on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unveiled the plaque for a ₹75 crore Acute Care Block, which will be executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) in 30 months. The 650-bedded facility will be a boon for the patients of Rayalaseema and Nellore zone, who throng the hospital for better treatment.

Mayor R. Sireesha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Ruia hospital Working Chairman Bandla Chandrasekhar, SVMC Principal P.V. Chandrasekharan, Superintendent Suresh Reddy and CSRMO E.B. Devi took part in the ceremony.