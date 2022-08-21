 Stone laid for ‘City Operation Centre’ in Tirupati

Proposed 5-floor building to have facilities for Council meetings, city surveillance

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 21, 2022 21:55 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) will soon get a state-of-the-art ‘City Operation Centre’, with the Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy and MLA B. Karunakar Reddy performing the ‘Bhumi Puja’ and laying the foundation stone for the project on Sunday, in the presence of city Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Commissioner Anupama Anjali.

“The building will also have a command control centre,” announced Mr. Karunakar Reddy, claiming that no city in the State would have such exclusive facilities in civic governance. The building would have facilities to ensure conduct of council meetings, plan enhanced surveillance of the city in terms of crime and traffic monitoring, receive representations from the public, besides ensuring decentralised governance.

Dr. Gurumoorthy wanted the building designed in the shape of ‘Srivari Namalu’, to be synonymous with Lord Venkateswara.

Mayor Dr. Sireesha Yadav announced that the five-storied facility would come up in 1.60 lakh sq.ft, involving an outlay of Rs. 81 crore.

Deputy Mayors B. Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana, Smart City Corporation General Manager V. Chandramouli, Additional Commissioner V. Sunitha and Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswara Reddy were among those present.

