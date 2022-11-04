Stone hurled at Naidu’s convoy at Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP national president’s Chief Security Officer suffered bleeding injuries on his chin in the incident

The incident happened during TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow at Nandigama in NTR district on Friday.

A stone was reportedly hurled at the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Nandigama in NTR district, about 50 km from here, on Friday.

Mr. Naidu’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Madhu Babu suffered bleeding injuries on his chin in the incident. The doctors administered him first-aid.

Following the incident, the NSG Commandoes allocated for Mr. Naidu’s security became alert.

Unconfirmed reports said power supply was snapped when the stone was hurled.

As people turned up in huge numbers for Mr. Naidu’s roadshow, additional police forces were deployed. The police also deployed rope parties around Mr. Naidu’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, TDP cadres and locals showered flowers on Mr. Naidu’s convoy as it passed through the town.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata said the rally and roadshow passed off peacefully. The rally continued even after the incident, he said.

“The police are verifying whether it is a stone or some other object. Security has been provided to Mr. Naidu as per the protocol,” he said.