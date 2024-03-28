ADVERTISEMENT

Stolen two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakh seized from habitual offender in Krishna district

March 28, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THOTLAVALLUR

The accused allegedly committed thefts in Eluru, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Thotlavallur police have arrested a habitual offender on charges of stealing 37 two-wheelers from various places in Andhra Pradesh and recovered motorcycles worth ₹20 lakh.

The accused, identified as B. Subba Rao, hailing from Yenamalakuduru village in Krishna district, allegedly committed thefts in NTR, Eluru, Bapatla, Krishna and Guntur districts, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told the media at Thotlavallur police station on March 28 (Thursday).

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police Srikanth said that Circle Inspector M. Kishore Babu and Sub-inspector Viswanadh, during a vehicle checking drive on the Krishna river bund, arrested that the accused when he was trying to escape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police chased the accused and took him into custody. Investigation revealed that Subba Rao was allegedly involved in 31 cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US