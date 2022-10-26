Andhra Pradesh: Stolen motorcycles worth ₹50 lakh seized in Chittoor, 7 held

The accused, all from Tamil Nadu, are in the age group of 20-22

Police officials producing the arrested persons, all from Tamil Nadu, and the seized motorcycles before media in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor sub-division police on Wednesday nabbed a seven-member inter-State gang from Tamil Nadu and seized stolen motorbikes worth ₹50 lakh at MCR Cross on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway on the outskirts of Chittoor.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that acting on reliable information about the movement of the gang, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy formed a special party with the Chittoor Rural West circle police personnel.

The Deputy SP said that when the police teams were conducting vehicle checks at the MCR Cross, the accused, seven men on three motorbikes, reportedly tried to flee the zone without stopping towards Tamil Nadu.

The police chased the gang members and apprehended them. After preliminary investigation, 40 two-wheelers were recovered from various places in Chittoor sub-division limits.

The accused were identified as Satish, Rajiv Gandhi, Gokula Kannan, Yuvaraj, Hari, Akash and Bala, all from Ranipeta and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. All are in the age group of 20-22. A case was registered and further investigation is on.