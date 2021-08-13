Stolen bike seized within two hours in Chittoor

The Chittoor police seized a stolen two-wheeler and arrested an accused within two hours of the incident, on Thursday.

A man named Rajendra, a resident of Chittoor, had parked his newly-bought two-wheeler outside the municipal vegetable market on Church Street and went inside for shopping. When he came out, his two-wheeler was missing. At 6.20 a.m., Rajendra contacted the Police Control Room through Dial 100 and informed them about the theft.

An inspector at the control room in Chittoor immediately relayed the message to his senior officers who alerted all the police stations in Chittoor and surrounding mandals, besides verifying CCTV camera footage from key junctions. At around 8 a.m., a police party intercepted the accused while he was trying to cross into Vellore in Tamil Nadu on the two-wheeler at the inter-State border checkpost at Gudipala mandal, 10 km from here. The accused was identified as S.D. Syed Nadim (26) of Adilabad in Telangana. A case was registered and the accused was sent on remand. The two-wheeler was later handed over to Mr. Rajendra at the Chittoor Urban police station.