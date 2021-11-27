Stir will continue till farm laws are repealed, says CITU

Visakhapatnam

27 November 2021 01:29 IST

‘Ryots taught a lesson to Centre for making light of their struggle’

The struggles by farmers and workers will continue till the Union government amends the laws in their favour, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city general secretary and Trade Unions, Peoples’ Organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman M. Jaggu Naidu has said.

A rally as taken by farmers and workers, under the aegis of the JAC, to mark the completion of one year of protests by the farmers on Friday. The rally commenced, after garlanding the state of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the LIC Junction, and concluded in a human chain at Asilametta Junction.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jaggu Naidu said that the farmers agitation would continue till the Centre repealed the farm laws, Electricity Privatisation Act, the four Labour Codes and brought out a law to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, in Parliament.

He said that the farmers have taught a lesson to the BJP government for making light of their struggle. The Centre would have to pay a heavy price, if it sacrificed the interests of the common people for appeasing the corporate groups, he said. He demanded that that MSP Act be brought out for the benefit of farmers, as promised by the BJP in its election manifesto.

CITU city secretary B. Jagan presided.

INTUC general secretary N. Ramachandra Rao, AIDWA city general secretary Y. Satyavathi and CFTUI national president N. Kanaka Rao and AITUC deputy general secretary M. Manmadha Rao were among those who

participated.