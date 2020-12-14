Stir planned against hike inproperty tax

Andhra Pradesh Pattana Poura Samakhya convener and CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao on Sunday said that the samakhya would organise Statewide agitations against the steep hike in property tax. The samakhya decided to organise agitations in front of village and ward secretariats on December 28 and 29. Later, memoranda would be submitted to the officials concerned. The increase in the tax would not be tolerated at any cost, he said.
Mr. Babu Rao said that the samakhya would conduct a public opinion campaign. More than 10 lakh signatures would be collected as part of the campaign which would be conducted in front of all 120 municipal corporations and local bodies on January 6, he said.
Taking inspiration from the farmers’ agitation against the agriculture Bills, the agitation against the upward revision of property tax would be intensified, he said.
