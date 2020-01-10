‘Stir in Seema a distinct possibility’

“If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to shift the capital, it must be shifted to the erstwhile capital of the State — Kurnool,” said TDP leader and former Union Minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy. Otherwise, people of the region would start a movement for Greater Rayalaseema, he said
Addressing an all-party meet held in the city on Thursday, Mr. Jayasurya Prakash Reddy said that injustice had been done to Rayalaseema by shifting the capital to Hyderabad.
“The Chief Minister must clarify the intention behind the proposal to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.”
MLCs K.E Pratap and B.T Naidu and leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party were among those who participated in the meeting.
