Stir against privatisation of steel plant enters 150th day

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2021 00:44 IST

Trade unions urge State govt. to exert pressure on Centre on the issue

Protests against the Centre’s move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) entered the 150th day here on Saturday. A large number of steel plant employees, hundreds of members from various trade unions and political parties took part in a bike rally from Kurmannapalem Junction to Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC building, here on Saturday.

Holding placards with slogans ‘Save VSP, Save India’, the protestors raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision.

Addressing a public meet after the rally, CITU State General Secretary M.A. Gafoor said the VSP has helped the country by supplying oxygen to various parts and said that it is the responsibility of people of the State to ensure it is not privatised. He alleged that due to the government policies the VSP suffered losses and demanded that the government allot captive mines to the plant. He said that the State government should increase pressure against the BJP on the issue.

AITUC State General Secretary G. Obulesh alleged that the BJP government is only favouring the private sector. He said that in the coming parliamentary sessions, all party leaders should raise voice against the privatisation of the VSP.

CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao said that the Union government didn’t respond to the resolution passed by the State government on the issue and this is tantamount to humiliating Telugus.

He also questioned the State government to answer whether it is capable to fight against the Union government over the issue or not. He said that if the State government is not capable, workers union are ready to fight and protect the VSP.

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the YSRCP leaders should put pressure on the Union government in Parliament and see that the privatisation process is stopped.