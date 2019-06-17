Sticking to his passion for traditional stick fight

For some, martial arts are a self-defence technique and for fitness freaks, it is a tool for physical agility, but it is a passion for him for five decades.

His age-defying looks and fitness hardly show him as a 63-year-old retired employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). A native resident of Tirumala, M. Muniraja started learning ‘Katti Varasa’, a local variant of Karrasamu, as a teenager in 1968 from noted body-builder turned martial arts trainer Vastad Akula Kuppaiah, and later from his disciple Pahalwan Lakshmana Reddy.

“My guru would lure us with sprouted chickpeas. He gave us one piece for every five push-ups. This way, we would have completed 50 push-ups without even realising it, for just a handful of chickpeas. This rigour and tenacity is missing in today’s youth,” he narrated in an informal chat with The Hindu.

Martial arts are still kept in high regard, but who is willing to learn? Stick fighting was taught to both men and women in the olden days not only as a form of self-defence, but also as a prerequisite to protecting the kingdom from internal and external threats. The art form enjoyed royal patronage through financial emoluments and also encouragement to attend sports festivals that fetched them awards and rewards. “Nobody shows interest these days. I know my generation will be the last to play this,” Mr. Muniraja said wryly, tightening his grip over his stick and trying to overcome emotion.

Even after retirement, Mr. Muniraja sticks to his schedule of practising the combat art at 5.30 a.m. at MCT Prakasam Centenary Park in the city. Observing his flexible wrist and nimble fingers swiftly swing the stick in the air by following various traditional styles, some boys learning Karate nearby evinced keen interest in the art form and joined him as disciples.

He profusely sweats after an hour-long practice.

Numerous styles

There is no single yardstick for ‘Karrasamu’, as there are numerous styles in the country, which are determined by ethno-geographical conditions. Though the youth are willing to learn the art form, as indicated by the renewed interest in sports and folk art forms, there has not been much progress in customising them to be offered as short-term or certificate courses, either by the sports and youth affairs department or the universities through their physical education wings.

There are experts available in the field, so are prospective students willing to learn. What is missing is the link..!