Stick to timings or face action, Eat Street vendors warned

September 06, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
A view of Eat Street near the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has made it clear that Eat Street will be allowed to be open only for two hours between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. daily.

Mr. Swapnil, along with other Estate officials, inspected Eat Street near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He said that the civic body received complaints against vendors who were opening the stalls as early as 6 p.m. causing traffic congestion on the road.

He asked the Estate officials to inspect the Eat Street every day at night and take strict action against vendors who are found selling food before 10 p.m.

He appealed to the people to visit Eat Street only during the permitted timings and to cooperate with the city police.

