Andhra Pradesh: Stern action will be taken if children are adopted illegally, says child rights head

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Kesali Apparao said on Friday that the commission would take stern action against those found guilty of adopting children illegally.

“Couples who are childless can approach the Sishu Grihas to adopt children in a legal manner,” Mr. Apparao said while visiting the Sishu Griha in Vizianagaram, where he distributed clothes to the staff and nutritious food to children.

Speaking to reporters, he said actor Karate Kalyani’s reported illegal adoption case which was registered in Hyderabad was referred to the commission recently as the actor hails from Vizianagaram.

Mr. Apparao urged people to hand over orphaned or homeless children to the Sishu Grihas of the respective districts.