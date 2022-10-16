Andhra Pradesh

Stern action will be taken against those who attacked Ministers: DGP

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said stern action would be taken against those who attacked the Ministers at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday.

“Instructions have been given to the police to register cases against the accused,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“We will identify the accused by using the CCTV footages, photographs and other scientific evidence,” the DGP told The Hindu.

In the wake of the ‘Visakha Gharjana’ and the programmes of the Jana Sena Party and the TDP, security had been beefed up in Visakhapatnam, the DGP added.


