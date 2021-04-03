Stern action against those defaming TTD, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Friday said that action would be taken against those attempting to malign the image of the institution.

“Cases have already been filed against a few individuals for levelling unfounded allegations against the administration and undermining the sentiments of the devotees,” he said.

The TTD has also registered a defamation case against a former public representative for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the institution in the hair seizure case in Assam despite the issuance of a detailed clarification over the issue.

He appealed to the pilgrims to inform the call centre in the event of any malicious content against the TTD on social media platforms.

Anchoring the pilgrim interactive session, he said that efforts are on to minimise donation-related advertisements on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and reduce the jostling in the queue lines. A toll-free number shall be provided to the pilgrims to redress their grievances while at Tirumala, he added..

Urging the pilgrims to get vaccinated ahead of visiting the sacred shrine, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said importance will be given to the feedback provided by them in order to further improve the quality of food served under Nitya Annadanam.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of Plavanama Samvatsara Ugadi – the Telugu New Year day on April 13 along with asthanam and panchanga sravnam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, he said.