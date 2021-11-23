Steps will be taken to ensure tribals need not carry sick or pregnant women on ‘dolis’ any more, says Union Secretary

Visakhapatnam

23 November 2021 17:38 IST

‘All basic amenities will be provided in Agency areas’

Secretary, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Anil Kumar Jha, said that steps would be taken to ensure people need not carry sick or pregnant women to plain areas on ‘dolis’ any more. He assured the tribals of providing all basic amenities for their living. He visited Palamamidi, an interior tribal village in Koyyuru mandal in the Visakhapatnam Agency on Tuesday. Mr. Jha along with Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, Kantilal Dande, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna trekked about four km from Bachintha village to reach the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) village early in the morning.

Mr. Jha interacted with locals who brought to his notice that the village do not have proper road, drinking water, electricity supply and a few other facilities. They also sought the official to construct a school building in the hamlet for the children. The locals also informed him about the serious issue of taking sick and pregnant women to plain areas for treatment in ‘dolis’ due to lack of roads and medical facilities in the villages. He has assured them of facilitating roads, drinking water and school building apart from resolving health issues. He also enquired about how many locals have received their Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas.

Later, Mr. Jha visited Tribal Welfare Boys School, Sachivalayam and health centre at Downuru village. He enquired about the ongoing Nadu-Nedu works in the school. Mr. Kantilal Dande briefed him about the services being provided by Sachivalayam in the village. He also checked the wards and medicines stock in the health centre.

Deputy Director, Tribal Welfare Department, G. Vijay Kumar, and others were present.