Steps under way to check further spread of diarrhoea at Gurla in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, says Minister Srinivas

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs K. Srinivas on October 17 (Thursday) said that normalcy would soon be restored at Gurla in Vizianagaram district as all departments concerned were taking steps to prevent further spread of diarrhoea.

About 140 persons were hospitalised following the outbreak of diarrhoea in the village, located 20 km from Vizianagaram. Of them, 22 patients were admitted in Gosha hospital and 18 in Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram, and seven in Cheepurupalli Government Hospital. Three persons, whose condition was critical, were admitted in King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

“The remaining patients will continue to receive best treatment at the special medical camp being organised in the government school at Gurla,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Along with district Collector B.R. Ambedkar, the Minister visited the special medical camp and enquired about the condition of the patients.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Srinivas said water from different sources, including borewells and pipelines, was collected for testing, and lab reports were expected soon.

Dumping of garbage in the nearby Champavati river was said to be one of the main reasons for contamination of groundwater and water supplied through pipelines, he said. The Minister directed the Panchayat Raj Department to submit a report on sanitation and steps to be taken for stopping the dumping of garbage into the river.

District Medical and Health Officer S. Bhaskara Rao, District Panchayat Officer Venkateswara Rao, Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer B. Umashankar and other senior officials were camping in the village to oversee upkeep of sanitation, provision of health services and supply of safe drinking water.

Meanwhile, A.P. ST Commission chairperson D.V.G. Sankara Rao, a doctor by profession, interacted with the patients and enquired about the reasons for the outbreak of the disease.

“People should have access to safe drinking water. The reasons for water contamination need to be looked into since such incidents have never been reported in the district earlier,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that all the four deaths reported at Gurla were not related to outbreak of diarrhoea.

The officials claimed that an elderly woman, Bodasingi Ramulamma, died of age-related problems.

However, the opposition parties alleged that the officials were trying to hide facts.

The Left parties and the Aam Aadmi Party asked the government to announce ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased.