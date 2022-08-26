Steps to improve ESIC service delivery will benefit workers, says Union Minister

Need to revise norms for sanctioning new hospitals, says Bhupender Yadav

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 26, 2022 23:40 IST

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav has stated that the Centre’s initiative on the expansion and improvement in service delivery mechanism of ESIC will benefit workers.

Speaking at the concluding session of the National Labour Conference here on Friday, he reiterated the need for ESI hospitals to work in a time-bound manner for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission compliance and adoption.

Interacting with the media, he spoke on the need to revise the norms for sanctioning new dispensaries and hospitals, keeping in view the latest technological advancements and future beneficiaries. The meet has a special session on Vision Shramev Jayate@2047 for framing of rules under labour codes and modalities for implementation along with development of portals for licensing, registration, returns and inspection.

The conference emphasised on integration of e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes run by the Central and State governments to universalise social protection for workers and to improve employment opportunities for all.

