Steps to check spread of Omicron discussed at District Review Committee meeting

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2021 00:48 IST

Protection of Simhachalam temple lands comes up

The District Review Committee (DRC) meeting discussed various issues like precautions to be taken to check the spread of Omicron, and projects being undertaken by VMRDA, GVMC, Housing, TIDCO and Endowments, at its meeting held at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre on Thursday.

Minister Kurasala Kannababu (district in-charge), Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyvathi and Collector A. Mallikarjuna participated in the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

Briefing reporters in the evening, Mr. Kannababu said that discussions were held on the completed projects, and the need to hasten ongoing ones in tune with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for development of the city. On COVID-19 vaccination in the district, Mr. Kannababu said that the first dose vaccination was completed for 100% of eligible people while 79% of the people in the district were administered the second dose. The remaining population would be admistered the second dose by the end of February, he said.

The Minister spoke on the good work done by government hospitals and NGOs in containing the spread of the virus during the first and second waves of the pandemic in the city and district. He said that the Pragathi Bharathi Trust had supplied oxygen concentrators and provided treatment to patients during the second wave.

He appealed to the public to take all precautions and observe restraint during New Year celebrations on December 31 and January 1. They should wear masks and observe physical distancing, he said. The issue of protection of Simhachalam temple lands also came up at the meeting. A decision was taken to construct a compound wall around the land owned by the temple in Survey no. 275 for protection of the land from encroachments.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said he would sanction ₹5 crore from his MPLADS funds while the Anakapalle MP would also sanction ₹3 crore for construction of the wall. The Collector was asked to submit a report on encroachments, which were coming in the way of the BRTS Road, to ensure its early completion.

MIG Housing

Mr. Kannababu said that arrangements were being made for construction of houses for the Middle Income Groups, under Jagananna Housing Project in 350 acres, through VMRDA. He said that 50,000 applications were already received for this project and allocations would be done through lottery. TIDCO housing was also reviewed and the officials were asked to hasten the completion of construction.

Mr. Kannababu alleged that the Opposition was indulging in mudslinging on the ruling party leaders regarding the ‘Hayagreeva lands’. The Collector was directed to submit a report on it and he has said that there were some deviations in the project. The government would take action based on the report.