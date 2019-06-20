Steps to check illegal shifting of cows sought

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad district president Aravelli Sarat Kumar and spokesperson Suresh Babu Singh on Wednesday urged the district administration to initiate adequate steps to stop the illegal transportation of cows to various places in Andhra Pradesh and other States.

They performed a puja for cows at the Lakshmi Ganapati temple in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said it is time the government drafted a policy to protect old cows.

“Old cows are being treated as liabilities by their owners who do not want to spend on the feed and other requirements. Such animals are often sold to slaughterhouses,” Mr. singh said.

He requested the police to crack a whip on the slaughterhouses running without permissions.

“Cows are being transported illegally without being given food and water,” he added.