Andhra Pradesh

Steps to check illegal shifting of cows sought

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad members performing a puja with cows in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad members performing a puja with cows in Srikakulam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: arrangement

more-in

‘Many slaughterhouses are running sans permission’

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad district president Aravelli Sarat Kumar and spokesperson Suresh Babu Singh on Wednesday urged the district administration to initiate adequate steps to stop the illegal transportation of cows to various places in Andhra Pradesh and other States.

They performed a puja for cows at the Lakshmi Ganapati temple in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said it is time the government drafted a policy to protect old cows.

“Old cows are being treated as liabilities by their owners who do not want to spend on the feed and other requirements. Such animals are often sold to slaughterhouses,” Mr. singh said.

He requested the police to crack a whip on the slaughterhouses running without permissions.

“Cows are being transported illegally without being given food and water,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:29:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/steps-to-check-illegal-shifting-of-cows-sought/article28079191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY