Steps to check illegal shifting of cows sought

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad district president Aravelli Sarat Kumar and spokesperson Suresh Babu Singh on Wednesday urged the district administration to initiate adequate steps to stop the illegal transportation of cows to various places in Andhra Pradesh and other States.
They performed a puja for cows at the Lakshmi Ganapati temple in Srikakulam. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said it is time the government drafted a policy to protect old cows.
“Old cows are being treated as liabilities by their owners who do not want to spend on the feed and other requirements. Such animals are often sold to slaughterhouses,” Mr. singh said.
He requested the police to crack a whip on the slaughterhouses running without permissions.
“Cows are being transported illegally without being given food and water,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.