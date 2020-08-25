Steps taken to restore power in flood-hit villages: Discom CMD

‘Damage estimated at ₹2.26 crore’

Due to heavy rains and floods in the Godavari, the two districts of East and West Godavari, which come under the purview of AP EPDCL, are badly affected. A total of 110 villages in 22 mandals in East Godavari and 97 villages in five mandals in West Godavari are affected due to the floods, Chairman and Managing Director of AP EPDCL Nagalakshmi S, said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of four 33/11KV substations, twenty 11KV feeders, 2,607 distribution transformers, 4,087 agricultural services and 41,879 non-agricultural services are affected in East Godavari. Two 33/11KV substations, ten 11 KV feeders, 524 distribution transformers, 617 agricultural services and 14,380 non-agricultural services are affected in West Godavari.

The total damage in both the districts has been estimated as ₹2.26 crore, so far, to the department.

All the 33/11kv sub-stations, 33/11 kv feeders, 33/11kv poles, and 33/11kv lines were fully restored in both the districts.

Out of 30 11kv feeders, 27 were restored, out of 2,376 11kv poles, 1,340 were restored, out of 117 km 11kv lines, 62 km lines were restored, out of 123 km LT lines, 91 km lines was restored, out of 2,509 LT poles, 1,845 were restored, out of 3,131 distribution transformers, 2,024 were restored, out of 4,704 agricultural services, 1,619 were restored and out of 56,259 non-agricultural services 48,021 were restored.

The rest of them will be completed soon. Power supply was restored to 22 out of 27 mandals in both the districts and also out of 246 villages, 163 were electrified, the CMD said.

Power supply was restored in all mandals in both the districts except in Devipatnam in East Godvari and Polavaram in West Godavari district. Power will be restored in both the mandals soon. At present the receding of water level is in slow pace. It is scheduled to restore supply to those affected villages within 24 hours of the receding of water. The officials are working round the clock for restoring power. The restoration of power in these districts is being undertaken on a war-footing, the CMD said.

The CMD instructed the Director(Operations)/AP EPDCL B. Ramesh Prasad to monitor the progress of works. He visited the flood-affected areas and chalked out an action plan. Every effort is being made for speedy restoration of supply by deputing officers in the cadre of General Managers as nodal officers from the corporate level to each district. In addition to the above, local officers in the rank of Executive Engineers from other wings besides the operation EEs were also deputed for early restoration of power Supply, the CMD added.