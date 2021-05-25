‘Steps taken to mitigate cyclone impact’

VIZIANAGARAM

25 May 2021 23:08 IST

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Tuesday said the district administration had taken necessary measures to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Yaas on the coastal areas of the district as it would cross the coast between Bengal and Odisha.

He visited Konada village of Pusapatirega mandal and verified the cyclone shelter there. He told the media that more impact was likely to be on Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega mandals as they were very near to the coast. “We anticipate heavy rains in the next couple of days in all the places. People should take necessary precautions to stay safe. We have taken steps to overcome disruption to electricity and oxygen supply in all COVID-19 hospitals due to adverse climatic conditions,” Mr. Hari Jawaharlal said.

The district administration has set up control rooms in Vizianagaram (08922-236947) and Parvatipuram (08963-222236) to monitor the situation.

