Steps taken to address traffic woes, prevent road mishaps, says Kurnool Municipal Commissioner

Published - August 03, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Commissioner P.V. Ramalingeswar said proactive measures were being implemented to reduce traffic congestion and prevent road accidents in Kurnool city.

A road safety sub-committee meeting was convened at the municipal council hall, bringing together officials from the traffic police wing, as well as the urban planning and engineering departments of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

The session focussed on reviewing the progress of previously taken decisions by the road safety committee. Deliberations centred on action plans for implementation as well as innovative solutions to address existing obstacles.

Specific points of discussion included the expansion of the traffic junction at Kurnool Medical College, the action plan for the formulation of a road from Maddur Nagar to the C-Camp area, the demarcation of road expansion from the Checkpost to Nandikotkur road leading to the outskirts, the displacement of pushcarts from sidewalks with the establishment of designated zones and the installation of barriers to alert motorists and mitigate accidents near construction sites.

The commissioner directed the officials to take measures for the construction of nine bus shelters, the installation of CCTV cameras and the additional bridge near the government hospital.

