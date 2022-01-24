Steps needed to check early age marriages, says V-C

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 January 2022 23:59 IST

He expresses concern at the growing practice in society

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Monday stressed the need for stringent measures and policies to prevent early age marriages in Andhra Pradesh.

In an online conference conducted by AKNU as part of the ‘National Girl Child Day’ celebrations, Prof. Jagannadha Rao said he was dismayed at the growing number of early age marriages in the State and advocated policies to create awareness on the unhealthy practice. “Early age marriage is not an indicator of development. The practice must be stopped for the well-being of girls and it is necessary to guarantee them an environment to pursue their dreams and careers,” he said.

The conference was attended by AP Women’s Commission Director Ravuri Suez, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao State coordinator Rahamunnissa Begum, and AKNU teaching staff who spoke on the State government’s policies on women’s safety and security.