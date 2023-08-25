Steps initiated to make Anantapur accident-free, says Collector

August 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Steps were initiated to immediately undertake corrective measures at all the 39 black spots identified on various highways to make Anantapur district accident-free, says Collector M. Gowthami.

Addressing the district-level road safety committee meeting here on Friday, the district Collector said that the top priority was addressing the black spot issue. She informed the police and allied wings to speak to the contractors and promptly complete road repairs.

“Highly accident-prone zones and black spots should be notified by placing signboards and deploying men at the vulnerable junctions. Priority should be given to reducing road accidents on national highways by installing speed-breakers wherever necessary. The officials concerned should also hold periodic meetings and conduct inspections on this issue,” Ms. Gowthami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that awareness campaigns on road safety should be organized in educational institutions.

Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Rao said that the police were working in coordination with the Roads and Buildings, electricity, national highways, and allied departments to prevent road mishaps in the district.

The SP sought officials at the field level to examine all the black spots and tell what steps should be taken to avoid accidents.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Veeraju, Chief Planning Officer Prashanth Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Yugandhar, and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.