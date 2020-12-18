Steps for uplift of BCs historic, says Puducherry Minister

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2020 00:50 IST

90% promises made have been fulfilled, says Jagan

Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has showered praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the way in which the YSRCP government is striving for the uplift of the backward sections of society.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘BC Sankranti’ on Thursday, Mr. Krishna Rao said as a Minister hailing from the Backward Classes, I would say that what the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh was doing for the welfare of the BCs was historic.

“The BCs have been given utmost importance by the YSRCP government. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept his word on serving the BCs. I am ready to resign and work for the government as long as you are the Chief Minister,” Mr. Krishna Rao said.

Chairmen of 56 BC corporations and 672 directors were sworn in on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the BCs had always been an integral part of society. The government had created history by setting up 56 BC corporations for 139 BC communities in the State. These corporations would help in the overall development of the marginal sections.

“The government has accorded top priority to the BCs. In the last 18 months, 90% of the promises made have been fulfilled. The government has so far spent ₹38,519 crore on the BCs,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that 19.66 lakh BCs benefited from AmmaVodi, which would enter its second phase on January 9, 2021. Under the scheme, the government had spent ₹6,500 crore to benefit 82 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers, he added.

Terming his government as pro-farmer, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said ₹6,750 crore was being spent on farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which a financial assistance of ₹13,500 was being provided to them annually. Under the scheme, 23.69 lakh farmers were identified as BCs.

Similarly, under the housing for poor, the government would distribute 31 lakh house site pattas. A total of 15.92 lakh BC would benefit under the programme, he said.

Under YSR Nethanna Nestham, nearly 81,000 families, all of them BCs, were benefited to the tune of ₹384 crore.

The number of BC families that benefited from other schemes was as follows: YSR Matsyakara Bharosa (1.07 lakh), Jaganannna Chedhodu (2.27 lakh), YSR Aarogyasri (5.24 lakh), YSR Aarogya Asara (1.38 lakh), YSR Pension Kanuka (30.27 lakh), and YSR Aasara (42.60 lakh).