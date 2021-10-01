Steps for Seema growth sought

TIRUPATI

Speakers at a roundtable on ‘Rayalaseema development’ here on Thursday decried the region’s backwardness due to the continued neglect by the successive regimes and demanded a course correction by the Union government.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) State general secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy urged the Centre to fulfil the promises made during the bifurcation and also announce a special package akin to Bundelkhand to the Rayalaseema region.

Putting forth the demand for observing the State formation day on Oct. 1 every year, he stressed the need to establish capital at Kurnool and the High Court in Guntur, as was done in 1953.

M. Purushotham Reddy of the Rayalaseema Intellectuals’ Forum said that the region would remain underdeveloped for a century, going by the paltry budgetary allocations made by the State and the Centre.