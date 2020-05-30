Andhra Pradesh

Steps being taken to make study a pleasant experience: Jagan

Poor students the target group, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy exuded confidence that the Amma Vodi scheme would go a long way in educating poor students right from school to the Intermediate level. He also asserted that ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ would provide a conducive atmosphere in schools for children to study.

Addressing a review meeting on the education, agriculture and other sectors on the occasion of his government’s completion of one year on Friday, Mr. Jagan said the ‘Gorumudda’ scheme would provide nutritious diet to the school-going children and English medium education would give the children the much-needed competitive edge over those studying in Telugu medium.

Another scheme that would fulfil the needs of students was ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ under which a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, textbooks and other items, including three pairs of uniforms and a bag, were planned to be distributed to each one of the students in government schools from the next academic year.

The Chief Minister went on to narrate other programmes aimed at making education a pleasant and fruitful exercise for students languishing in poverty that had been robbing them of their fair share of opportunities.

Thrust areas

Mr. Jagan said the Rythu Bharosa scheme was poised to change the fate of farmers and YSR Aarogyasri was making quality healthcare at affordable cost to the masses.

The establishment of ward and village secretariats was a revolutionary step towards transparent and accountable governance. Liquor prohibition was among the government’s top priorities, so was the hand-holding being given to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for which the lockdown came as a bane, he said.

