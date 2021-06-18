Steps being taken to implement Telugu as official language in State: Yarlagadda

Muttamsetti releases ‘Padha Kosham – Mee Kosam’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao released a book ‘Padha Kosham – Mee Kosam’, brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Committee at the Hindi Department of Andhra University here on Friday.

He said that an office of the committee would be opened in Visakhapatnam.

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that it was no easy task to translate the words from one language to another without losing the essence.

Committee Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that measures were being taken to implement Telugu as the officials language in the State.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy spoke.

Committee members Chandu Subba Rao and Sheik Mastan were among those present.