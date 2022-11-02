Steps are being taken to solve problems of APSPF personnel, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister

‘Emphasis has been given to ensure fool-proof protection of sensitive government offices and installations’

‘Emphasis has been given to ensure fool-proof protection of sensitive government offices and installations’

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said that the anguish expressed by the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF) personnel over no promotions after their long years of service and the inordinate delay in filling the vacancies have been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the necessary steps are being taken.

“The need for a permanent headquarters for the APSPF and forming its own dog squad have also been informed to the Chief Minister,” she said while addressing the media after a review meeting on the functioning of the APSPF, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Ms. Vanitha said a Sub-Inspector (SI) cadre officer in the APSPF was not getting promoted even after putting in 15 years of service whereas an SI in the Police Department was being elevated as a Circle Inspector in seven to eight years of service. This was causing a heartburn among the APSPF officers, she said.

The Home Minister pointed out that the APSPF was protecting important installations such as the State Legislature Complex, High Court, airports and the major temples at Tirumala, Srisailam, Simhachalam and Annavaram and Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. But, they were bogged down by various problems, which were in the government’s notice and in the process of being solved.

Ms. Vanitha said that the Chief Minister had decided to extend the Aarogyasri scheme coverage to prisoners and he was committed to sorting out all issues related to the APSPF. Steps are being taken in that direction and emphasis has been given to fool-proof protection of sensitive government offices and installations, she said.

The proposed exemption of products made by prisoners from GST would be taken to the Chief Minister’s notice and induction of women in the APSPF would also be considered. Action to curb the menace of loan apps has been initiated, she added.