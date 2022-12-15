  1. EPaper
Steps are being taken to provide input subsidies to farmers affected by Cyclone Mandous, says ZP Chairman

Chittoor administration is working hard to enumerate crop loss, says Collector

December 15, 2022 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
ZP chairman G. Srinivasulu and Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspecting the damaged crops at V. Kota in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

ZP chairman G. Srinivasulu and Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspecting the damaged crops at V. Kota in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zilla Parishad Chairman (undivided Chittoor district) Govindappa Srinivasulu has said that the government will stand by every farmer who have suffered crop loss owing to Cyclone Mandous.

The ZP Chairman and Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspected the damaged crops in V. Kota mandal on December 14 (Wednesday).

The ZP chairman said that due to the cyclone, record rainfall was recorded in several parts of the Chittoor district, leading to damage of crops. “Steps are being taken to provide input subsidies to the farmers affected by the cyclone.

The Collector said that rains were recorded in the district from December 9 to 13. “The crop damage was taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and he has assured adequate assistance to farmers. The government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to extend support to farmers like no other State. The district administration is working hard to enumerate the crop loss due to the Cyclone Mandous,” said Mr. Narayanan.

Later, the ZP chairman and Collector inspected damaged fields in Ramakuppam and Baireddipalle mandals and interacted with farmers.

