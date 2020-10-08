‘Steps afoot toidentify newsand reaches’

Minister for Mines and Geology PeddireddI Ramachandra Reddy has said the government is in the process of identifying new sand reaches on the basis of a proper technological assessment of availability of the minor mineral.

Addressing a review meeting on the functioning of Sand Corporation on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the sand mining would be subject to environment pollution norms and ordered the officials to work out the sand demand - supply metrics by taking districts as the units.

He also wanted a comprehensive map should be drawn up at the district-level and steps taken to deliver sand to customers in the least possible time.

Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, principal secretary (mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and AP Mineral Development Corporation vice-chairman M. Hari Narayanan were present.