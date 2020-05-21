Steps afoot to send migrant workers to native places

GUNTUR

21 May 2020 23:23 IST

‘Food and shelter provided to the stranded in State’

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up 402 relief centers across the State and is providing food and shelter to 20,873 migrant workers of various States. While 8,079 migrant workers belong to Andhra Pradesh, the remaining 12,794 are from various other States. Over 78,900 migrant workers have been stuck in the State since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to meet the expenditure relating to travel from the relief centres to railway stations.

According to a release, food arrangements have been made by the State government and NGOs for around 1.19 lakh people across the State at various identified relief centers on a regular basis during the entire lockdown period.

Around, 78,900 migrant workers in the industry have been helped to get dry ration/food by the management duly involving officials of the Labour Department.

Special trains

After phased relaxation of lockdown restrictions, 1.31 lakh migrant workers belonging to Andhra Pradesh have been shifted to their native places by providing transportation in APSRTC buses free of cost.

The State government intends to send 57,527 stranded migrant labourers of other States to their native places. Efforts are on to run 23 additional shramik special trains to facilitate free transportation for around 40,000 migrant workers from relief centers to their native places.