Steps afoot to promote use of Telugu in offices: Yarlagadda

Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on Monday said that regular training classes would be organised for the staff of government offices in a phased manner to ensure cent percent usage of Telugu language in the official correspondence.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati, after making his maiden visit as the commission Chairman, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said that though the previous government had made the commission defunct, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to enliven the panel and also the Telugu Academy. He would be thoroughly visiting the government offices with a mission to bring in 100 percent usage of the Telugu language. He chose to visit the Tirupati municipal corporation first after assuming charge of the new assignment, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said.

He said that during his review with the officials of the Tirupati civic body, it came to his notice that more than 50% of the correspondence and notices were being made in Telugu.

‘A welcome sign’

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner P.S. Girisha said that it was a welcome sign that the staff of the corporation at several levels were using Telugu for correspondence, and the usage would further go up in the coming years, and steps would be taken accordingly.