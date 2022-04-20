Steps afoot to handover TIDCO houses by December, says Minister

‘Efforts under way to complete their construction at the earliest’

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh has stated that the State government will complete construction of all TIDCO houses at the earliest.

The Minister held a review meeting on TIDCO houses at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Suresh said the previous government had promised to provide houses to the poor, but kept quiet on it till 2017. It had not taken up any work. But days ahead of the elections, it had borrowed ₹3,000 crore with an eye on Central government funds, the Minister alleged.

“The YSRCP government is clearing those debts. Steps are being taken to create infrastructure and complete the houses,” he added.

The State government had chalked out plans to construct 2.62 lakh houses. The idea was to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries by the end of December. The houses would be allotted to the beneficiaries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts next month. The houses would be completed in a phased manner, Mr. Suresh added.