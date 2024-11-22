Steps afoot to clear decades old garbage in three months, says TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) J. Syamala Rao announced a major initiative to clear the garbage which has accumulated in Tirumala for long within a span of three months. Accompanied by Additional EO, Ch. Venkaiah Chaudhary, he embarked on a marathon inspection of key areas in Tirumala on Friday.

The inspection began at the Kakulmanu Dibba dumping yard near the Gogarbham Reservoir, where he directed the officials to expedite the removal of approximately one lakh metric tonnes of garbage that had accumulated over the past three decades.

Speaking to the media, he assured that measures would be implemented to prevent the stench emanating from the accumulated waste, adhering to solid waste management norms. “We are also coordinating with Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials to ship down the waste from Tirumala and necessary steps are underway,” he said.

Outlining the plans to establish a scientific waste disposal system, he said that the issue of thousands of tonnes of accumulated wet waste will also be redressed. The proposed IOC bio-gas plant at Tirumala will also help in significantly reducing the volume, he said, and added that 20,000 tonnes of compost has already been produced from the wet waste.

Later, he visited Papavinasanam to review public amenities, including toilets, changing rooms, and parking areas and directed the officials to enhance facilities, repaint signage, and collaborate with forest officials to develop the adjacent parks. The toll receipts issued at the Papavinasanam toll gate were also reviewed during the visit.

Mr. Rao also emphasised the need to remove shop encroachments along the stairway at the Akasa Ganga Theertha to facilitate free movement of devotees.

