Step up security for Jagan’s family members ahead of polls, TDP urges Centre

YSRCP slinging mud on TDP with an ulterior motive, says Anam Venkataramana Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to provide Z-category security for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's family members, including Vijayamma and Sharmila, ahead of the elections.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy feared that if anything happened to them, the ruling party would blame the TDP and its president N. Chandrababu Naidu like it had done in the run-up to the 2019 elections when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.

He wondered why the YSRCP, which had demanded a CBI investigation into the murder before the elections, changed its stance after coming to power. It was Vivekananda Reddy's daughter who had moved the Supreme Court and sought a CBI probe, he added.

It was for political reasons that doubts had been raised over the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the outlets of a corporate firm attacked then, the TDP leader alleged, and questioned how could the YSRCP government enter into deals with the same corporate group now.

Instead of involving itself in healthy debates over policies and programmes, the ruling YSRCP was indulging in mud-slinging on the TDP and select media groups with ulterior motives, he charged.

Alleging that the liquor manufactured in the State had harmful contents, he asked the State government not to play with the lives of the people by selling “spurious liquor to make a fast buck.”