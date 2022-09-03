Step up medical services in Godavari flood-hit areas, CPI urges govt.

viral fevers are on the rise in tribal areas, says Ramakrishna

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 03, 2022 21:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide better medical and health services in the Godavari flood-hit region to prevent health issues and deaths due to viral fevers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the tribals had been struggling to get access to timely medical and health services and viral fevers were on the rise.

“The State government should improve the medical and health services in the tribal pockets. The State government is to be blamed for the flood havoc in the tribal pockets owing to the delay in the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) of the Polavaram-displaced,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Polavaram Project Authority has pointed out the failure of the State government stating that it could not rehabilitate the targeted 12,984 Polavaram-displaced families between March and June to save them from the flood impact,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 3,594 families have been rehabilitated from March to June, 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
tribals
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app