Step up medical services in Godavari flood-hit areas, CPI urges govt.

viral fevers are on the rise in tribal areas, says Ramakrishna

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide better medical and health services in the Godavari flood-hit region to prevent health issues and deaths due to viral fevers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the tribals had been struggling to get access to timely medical and health services and viral fevers were on the rise.

“The State government should improve the medical and health services in the tribal pockets. The State government is to be blamed for the flood havoc in the tribal pockets owing to the delay in the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) of the Polavaram-displaced,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

“The Polavaram Project Authority has pointed out the failure of the State government stating that it could not rehabilitate the targeted 12,984 Polavaram-displaced families between March and June to save them from the flood impact,” he said.

As many as 3,594 families have been rehabilitated from March to June, 2022.