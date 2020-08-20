Step up efforts to curb saleof illicit liquor, officials told

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K. Narayana Swamy on Thursday directed the officials of the Excise Department to engage the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to effectively curb sale of illicit liquor and country arrack.
The Minister held review meetings with the officials of the Excise and the Commercial Taxes Department.
Referring to the cases of the people who are unable to buy liquor resorting to consuming sanitiser, he asked the officials to take up an awareness drive to propagate the harms of consuming sanitiser. He also wanted the officials to coordinate with their counterparts in the border States and initiate effective measures to control the menace of illicit transport of liquor and arrack. He said the department staff should also keep an eye on the sale of black jaggery used in manufacture of arrack.
Addressing the officials of the Commercial Taxes wing, he wanted them to keep a constant vigil on ‘zero bill’ trade transactions and initiate effective measures to end the practice.
He also wanted them to focus on collection of professional tax and recovery of old arrears and said the GST revenue collection had dwindled due to the COVID-19 pandemic effect.
Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, Rajat Bhargav, Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes, Peeyush Kumar, SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath