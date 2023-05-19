HamberMenu
Step aside for an OBC candidate to contest from Kuppam in 2024 elections, Chinta Mohan asks Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam has remained backward despite electing the TDP chief as MLA for over three decades, says Congress leader

May 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan addressing a press conference in Kuppam, Chittoor district on Friday.

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan asked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu to step aside for an OBC leader to contest the Assembly elections from the latter’s home turf of Kuppam in 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Kuppam on Friday, Dr. Chinta Mohan said that Kuppam has continued to remain a backward region despite electing Mr. Naidu to the Assembly for the past three decades. “Around 70% of the population in Kuppam hails from the backward classes. The OBCs should take the lead to have their representation in the Assembly from Kuppam,” he said, adding that the Congress would field an OBC candidate from Kuppam in the 2024 elections.

“I will surely bring Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Kuppam for campaigning in favour of an OBC candidate,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

‘Clarify on alliance’

The Congress leader demanded Mr. Naidu to clarify his stand as to whether he would sail with the Bharatiya Janata Party or join the ‘secular forces’ in the country.

“The outcome of the Karnataka elections has made it clear that the Narendra Modi government is going to see a complete washout in the 2024 general elections. After the political change in Karnataka, a new thinking in favour of the Congress party has dawned in the minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

