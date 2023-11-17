ADVERTISEMENT

STEM expo and drama attract students at Science expo

November 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

School students display their exhibits at the two-day ‘Children’s Science Festival’ organised jointly by the Regional Science Centre and Tirupati Balotsavam on Friday.

As many as ten drama performances were staged by students at the two-day ‘Children’s Science Festival 2023’ at Regional Science Centre (RSC) at Tirupati on Friday.

The event, organised by the RSC in association with Tirupati Balotsavam, provided a platform for students to showcase the given themes through their acting performances — ‘Science For A Better Society’ and ‘Life And Works Of An Indian Scientist’.

Around fifty scientific models pertaining to Science & Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) were displayed by students from several schools across Tirupati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy executive officer G. Devendra Babu inaugurated the festival, while the Tirupati Balotsavam president Tenkayala Damodaram presided over the inaugural session.

Mr. Babu called for more such events in order to identify and unearth students’ scientific thinking and potential. In the same vein, he appealed to the students to participate in more such events to materialise and express their talents.

The event will remain open for visitors till Saturday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US