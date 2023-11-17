STEM expo and drama attract students at Science expo

November 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

As many as ten drama performances were staged by students at the two-day ‘Children’s Science Festival 2023’ at Regional Science Centre (RSC) at Tirupati on Friday.

The event, organised by the RSC in association with Tirupati Balotsavam, provided a platform for students to showcase the given themes through their acting performances — ‘Science For A Better Society’ and ‘Life And Works Of An Indian Scientist’.

Around fifty scientific models pertaining to Science & Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) were displayed by students from several schools across Tirupati.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy executive officer G. Devendra Babu inaugurated the festival, while the Tirupati Balotsavam president Tenkayala Damodaram presided over the inaugural session.

Mr. Babu called for more such events in order to identify and unearth students’ scientific thinking and potential. In the same vein, he appealed to the students to participate in more such events to materialise and express their talents.

The event will remain open for visitors till Saturday evening.