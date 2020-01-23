Steering women towards self-sufficiency

From now on, these women will be ensconced in the driver’s seat, comfortably!

The project, meant to impart training to women in car driving, was taken up by Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) here on Thursday as an income generating step to make the women march towards self-sufficiency. It was RASS which extended similar training a couple of years ago to turn the women into auto-rickshaw drivers and also provided them vehicles to help them eke out a living.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot formally flagged off the skill building programme, which is supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and executed by RASS for thirty trainees. The Minister appreciated RASS president ‘Padma Sri’ G. Muniratnam for coming up with novel ideas to add strength to the marginalised sections of the society. In the same breath, he advised RASS to take up similar initiatives to train women and youth to make them more productive and add value to the society.

Business orientation

Taking part in the Agri clinic and Agri business orientation conducted by RASS, Mr. Gehlot advised the bankers, agricultural universities and technical agencies like Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and ATMA for combining their individual efforts towards excellence in agriculture and business, thus achieving synergic effect. Referring to the initiatives taken by RASS over the last three decades to ensure better living standards of senior citizens and the differently abled, Mr. Gehlot pointed out that it had become a nationwide model for the social sector.

Union Joint Secretary Prabodh Seth, Joint Collector V.Chandramouli, BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and RASS general secretary S. Venkataratnam took part in the programme.