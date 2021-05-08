Steep rise in COVID deaths in A.P.

Virus claims 96 lives; overall tally crosses 12.5 lakh

Andhra Pradesh reported 96 deaths due to COVID, the highest daily toll in the past eight and half months, in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 20,065 new infections were reported.

The toll jumped to 8,615 and the cumulative tally crossed 12.5 lakh and reached 12,62,544.

After a long time, the number of patients recovered in a day was close to the number of new infections. In the past day, 19,272 patients recovered leaving 1,87,392 patients active. The recovery rate was at 84.51% and the death rate stands at 0.68%.

As many as 1,01,571 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 19.75%. The overall positivity rate of 1.72 crore samples increased to 7.33%.

West Godavari reported 14 new deaths, the highest single-day toll. It was followed by Visakhapatnam which reported 12 new deaths. Anantapur and Guntur reported 10 new deaths each while Guntur and East Godavari reported nine each and Kurnool and Nellore reported seven each. Chittoor reported six deaths, Kadapa reported five deaths, Krishna reported four and Srikakulam reported three. Prakasam reported zero deaths in the past day.

Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring East Godavari reported 2,525 and 2,370 new infections respectively in the past day. They were followed by Chittoor (2,269), Anantapur (1,74), Guntur (1,63), Nellore (1,515), Kurnool (1,421), Srikakulam (1,398), Kadapa (1,178), Krishna (1,127), West Godavari (1,125), Prakasam (1,083) and Vizianagaram (650).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,60,349), Chittoor (1,37,768), Guntur (1,18,423), West Godavari (1,08,640), Anantapur (96,738), Visakhapatnam (95,613), Nellore (91,323), Kurnool (91,130), Srikakulam (83,924), Prakasam (81,988), Kadapa (70,647), Krishna (68,718) and Vizianagaram (57,283).